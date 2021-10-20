Bloomsburg, Pa. — A routine phone check by an officer with the Columbia County Adult Probation office led to the discovery of child pornography.

Matthew Ray Woodruff, 31, of Danville was charged with eight counts of child pornography after Sergeant Michel Fosse of the Bloomsburg Police Department examined the phone.

Fosse said he discovered four photographs and four videos on Woodruff’s phone depicting children taking clothes off or involved in sexual acts with adults.

The photos were initially recovered by an Adult Probation Officer on Aug. 31 during a routine inspection of Woodruff’s phone, according to an affidavit.

“Probation commonly goes through an individuals’ cellular phones when they are taken into custody or sees a person for a visit,” Fosse wrote. “This is per a signed agreement/contract with the individual(s) on probation.”

No bail was listed for Woodruff at the time of this article being published. It is an ongoing story and will be updated.

