Sayre, Pa. — When asked about why police had stopped a vehicle in Sayre, a passenger simply said, “probably because of what happened at Wal-Mart,” according to an affidavit.

What “happened” at Wal-Mart was described in the affidavit filed by Athens Township Police after an investigation took place. Speaking with theft prevention officers, it was discovered Ashely Danielle Cyphers, 37, of Dushore allegedly attempted to leave the store with a cart full of unpaid items.

Officer Hunter Condusta said Cyphers attempted to bypass all point of sale and leave with a cart full of items. Once totaled, authorities with Wal-Mart said the merchandise was valued at $1,642.48.

Cyphers allegedly refused to go with officers when approached about the cart. According to the report, Cyphers left the store on foot and then got into a vehicle. She was later stopped during a traffic stop in the same vehicle.

Wal-Mart theft prevention gave a written statement to police that alleged Cyphers had previously been in the store with a cart full of items. According to officers, Cyphers became “spooked” and had abandoned the cart inside the store in the past incident.

Cyphers pled guilty to a third-degree misdemeanor charge of writing bad checks in 2020. She was also charged with receiving stolen property and possession of an instrument of crime in 2019. Those charges were waived for court.

For the most recent incident, Cyphers was charged with third-degree felony retail theft and first-degree receiving stolen property.

According to a docket sheet, Cyphers posted $10,000 monetary bail through a bondsman on Oct. 17. Cyphers is scheduled to appear before Judge Larry Hurley next week for a preliminary hearing in Bradford County.

Docket sheet