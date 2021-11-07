Williamsport, Pa. —Williamsport Police Officers asked a man twice about weapons before he was taken to the Lycoming County Prison.

According to an affidavit from Officer Brandon Wheeler, a hidden knife on a bracelet was later discovered at the prison. Francis Donald Beaghley, 47, of Williamsport was charged with first-degree misdemeanor weapons or implements for escape.

Wheeler said authorities responded to a domestic call near the 300 block of Brandon Ave. and discovered Beaghley, who had an active warrant for his arrest, at the residence.

According to the affidavit from Wheeler, Beaghley was asked if he had any weapons on him and was searched. Wheeler said he was asked once again when they arrived at the prison, to which Wheeler told officers he did not have any.

Lycoming County Prison officials called Wheeler later to inform him of the discovery. Beaghley allegedly had a paracord bracelet with a compass and one-inch hidden knife blade. Wheeler said he recovered the weapon.

A court summary shows Beaghley pled guilty to felony possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance this year. He is currently being held at the Lycoming County Prison on $25,000 monetary bail for the weapon charge.

Beaghley will meet with Judge Nancy Butts this upcoming week for an arraignment.

