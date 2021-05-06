State College, Pa. — An inmate at the State Correctional Institution at Rockview in Bellefonte accused of punching a guard is scheduled for a preliminary arraignment on May 14.

Tillman Stewart, 39, of Bellefonte was charged with second-degree felony aggravated assault and second-degree misdemeanor simple assault after correction officers said he struck a guard twice in the face with a closed fist.

Rockview State Police Trooper Michael Godissart said the correction officer required stitches to close two lacerations on his face.

Stewart reacted when the officer asked him to move his belonging to a new cell. Surveillance video showed Stewart strike the officer twice before being restrained.