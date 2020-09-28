Williamsport, Pa. – Drug evidence can't be used against a 24-year-old man because it apparently was seized in violation of his Constitutional rights, Lycoming County Court records indicate.

The case against Jahreese M. Strickland, of Williamsport, was dismissed after President Judge Nancy L. Butts granted a motion to suppress evidence on Sept. 1.

The dropped charges include one misdemeanor count each of possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, and disorderly conduct.

According to the motion by Strickland's attorney Andrea Pullizzi, Williamsport Police officers pursued, detained and searched Strickland without probable cause in the area of Park Avenue on Jan. 27.

Police noticed an out-of-state Chevrolet Equinox and followed it until it parked, the motion states. The driver, a female, used a delayed turn signal and police decided to make contact based on the possible traffic violation, according to the motion.

Strickland, who was in the front seat, opened his passenger door and ran down the stree; Officers chased after him, patted him down and found a small baggie of marijuana, the motion states.

Arresting Officer Gino V. Caschera testified that the basis of the stop was the turn signal violation and the person of interest was the driver, according to the motion.

"Defendant was not driving the vehicle and did nothing to warrant police contact," Pullizzi wrote.

In her order granting Pullizzi's motion for Strickland, President Judge Butts indicated that the prosecutor didn't show up to the hearing as scheduled on Sept. 1. She granted Strickland's suppression motion the same day.

"...the Commonwealth is unable to proceed as their prosecuting officer did not appear for the hearing...it is ordered and directed that the search of the Defendant is suppressed," President Judge Butts wrote in a Sept. 1 order.

Assistant District Attorney Lee A. Fry is listed as the prosecutor on Strickland's public docket sheet.

All charges against Strickland were dismissed at the request of the Commonwealth on Sept. 2, court records state.

Strickland has two other cases currently active in the Lycoming County Court, both for felony manufacture, delivery, or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver a controlled substance.

Docket sheet - case withdrawn

Docket sheet 4/20/20

Docket sheet 10/23/19