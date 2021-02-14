Sunbury, Pa. – A New Jersey man accused of rape in Northumberland County is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on March 9.

Stevens A. Batista-Pena, 18, of Passaic, New Jersey, was charged by the Sunbury Police on Feb. 1 with first-degree felony rape of an unconscious victim, second-degree felony sexual assault, and a first-degree misdemeanor charge of indecent assault person unconscious.

Court records show Batista-Pena currently is being held at the Northumberland County Jail in lieu of $200,000 monetary bail set by District Judge Michael Patrick Toomey on Feb. 1.

According to Officer Aaron Doyle of the Sunbury Police Department, on the night of Jan. 31, Stevens allegedly assaulted a woman in Sunbury.

Doyle said he spoke with a woman on the phone at approximately 4:58 a.m. who said she awoke after a night of drinking with her pants and underwear ripped. She allegedly told Doyle there was a man in bed with her when she awoke. Doyle said she told him she did not consent to anything with the man.

As Doyle arrived at the residence, the caller told him the man was currently downstairs in the kitchen, according to the report. Officers said they were able to contact a person in the front of the home, who let them inside.

According to the report, as an officer stayed with Batista and two unidentified residents downstairs, Doyle said he went to the second-floor bedroom and met with the accuser.

Doyle said the accuser told him she was sick during the night from drinking. According to the report, the accuser said she went into her bedroom after she vomited.

During the night, the accuser told Doyle she could feel Batista-Pena lying by her feet on the bed. The accuser told Doyle that at some point in the night Stevens raped her, according to the report.

Doyle said the accuser identified Batista-Pena as the person who assaulted her. Officers searched Batista-Pena and found a used condom in his pocket, according to the report.

Doyle said a ripped condom wrapper was found in the accuser’s bedroom. Batista-Pena requested a jacket as officers investigated. Doyle said he searched the jacket before he gave it to Batista-Pena and found an unopened condom that allegedly matched the wrapper.

The accuser was transported to Evangelical ED for a S.A.N.E. examination.

