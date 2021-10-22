Muncy, Pa. —Barring a guilty plea, a Bloomsburg man accused of five felonies and four misdemeanors will meet with Judge Gary Whiteman early next week for a preliminary hearing.

Tristan Jacks Pequignot, 20, of Bloomsburg is charged with two first-degree felonies in burglary and robbery. He also faces two second-degree felony charges of criminal trespassing and endangering the welfare of children and a third-degree felony of attempting to elude officers.

The charges aren’t limited to just felonies as he faces three second-degree misdemeanor charges of simple assault and recklessly endangering another person and a third-degree misdemeanor charge of disorderly conduct that’s hazardous to others. He also faces 12 related traffic offenses.

On Oct. 19, Pequignot allegedly kicked a door into a residence and preceded to hold a knife to his own throat and threaten three occupants inside the home. One resident was assaulted several times, according to an affidavit from Trooper Jacob Sukal of Montoursville PSP.

Pequignot eventually left the residence and led troopers on a short chase that allegedly reached speeds of more than 100 MPH. A PIT maneuver was eventually deployed to stop Pequignot’s vehicle.

Pequignot is being held at the Lycoming County Prison in lieu of $125,000 monetary bail.

