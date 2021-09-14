According to ABC 7, Shanice Young, 31, of Harlem, New York, was shot in the head and killed this past weekend. Young was pregnant, and her unborn child did not survive.

Police said Young was carrying her baby shower gifts into the lobby of her building when a fight broke out between her former boyfriend and her current boyfriend, who is the father of the unborn child.

Young intervened to break up the fight and was accidentally shot, police said.

Charges have not yet been filed, as police try to determine which man actually fired the gun, authorities said.