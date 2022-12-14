PoliceLights_Generic_NCPA_2021.jpg
Montgomery, Pa. — State police say they received a call recently about a threatening letter received by a power plant in Lycoming County. 

The Hamilton Patriot LLC power plant in Clinton Township reported to police on Dec. 6 that they received a letter in the mail with a potential threat. Trooper William Reynolds said the threat was investigated and found to be non-credible. 

Reynolds said police found that multiple facilities in the United States have received similar letters. Multiple law enforcement units in the area are aware of this incident and continue to investigate. 

