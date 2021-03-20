Lewis Township, Pa. – Two New York men were pulled over and arrested on Interstate 80 West in Union County for allegedly possessing several pounds of cocaine and marijuana for distribution.

Pennsylvania State Police at Milton pulled over a blue Chevrolet Blazer with a Maryland registration shortly before 2 p.m. on March 1 at mile marker 195.7 in Lewis Township.

The driver, Vidal Ortiz Jr., 25, of Elmhurst, N.Y., refused to grant consent for a search, according to the criminal complaint. A passenger, Douglas A. Gilliam, 38, of Bronx, N.Y., also was in the vehicle.

A state police K-9 unit arrived at the scene and a dog detected drugs in the area of the driver’s side door. After impounding the vehicle and obtaining a search warrant approved by District Judge Jeffrey C. Mensch, police report finding the following inside the vehicle: two cloth grocery bags containing two vacuum sealed bags of cocaine, seven vacuum sealed bags of marijuana and two plastic bags containing rubber bands.

Police determined there was 793 grams (approximately 1.7 pounds) of cocaine and seven pounds of marijuana in the vehicle, according to the arrest affidavit.

Ortiz and Gilliam were charged with felony counts of manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to deliver controlled substances, conspiracy counts of manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to deliver and misdemeanor possession of controlled substance charges.

Both men were arraigned that evening in front of District Judge Mensch and bail was set at $300,000 monetary. Ortiz and Gilliam were remanded to Union County Jail. Ortiz and Gilliam's preliminary hearings are scheduled for March 23.

