A United States Postal Service delivery person is accused of stealing packages from eight different recipients in Centre County.

On June 1, a private contracted delivery driver for the USPS reportedly stole packages addressed to eight different victims throughout Centre County, state police at Rockview reported.

The thefts were reported to police at 4:41 p.m. on Boot Trail in Taylor Township, Centre County.

All of the packages were from Amazon, investigating officer Shane Eichelberger wrote in a press release.

Victims ranged in age from 19 to 59 years old and lived in Pleasant Gap, Bellefonte, and West Decatur.

Police did not release the name of the suspect or the names of the victims.

"This investigation is still ongoing," Eichelberger wrote.