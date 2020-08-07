An 18-year-old Snyder County man allegedly grabbed a juvenile victim by the neck and struck him with a closed fist, state police at Selinsgrove reported.

In an Aug. 3 affidavit, Trooper Logan Brouse alleges that Sam M. Swimley strangled a victim on Aug. 3 around 3:09 p.m. in the 1600 block of Main Street, Port Treverton.

The alleged victim is a 14-year-old male, according to the affidavit.

"Sam Swimley stated he exited the involved residence and grabbed [the victim] by the back of the neck namely using his right hand," Brouse wrote. "...Sam Swimley stated he used his right hand in a closed fist and struck [the victim] in the back of the head."

Swimley is accused of damaging a second victim's personal property by reportedly punching a vehicle and pushing over a mailbox, according to the affidavit.

"Sam Swimley related he decided to go for a walk and advised he threw [an adult victim's] black plastic rain totes and pushed over the mailbox to the involved residence," Brouse said.

Swimley was charged with one felony count of strangulation, one misdemeanor count each of terroristic threats and simple assault, and one summary count each of harassment and criminal mischief.

At a preliminary arraignment on Aug. 3, Snyder County District Judge Lori R. Hackenberg set Swimley's bail at $5,000 monetary with eligibility to post 10%.

Swimley was confined to the Snyder County Prison on Aug. 3 before posting $500 bail on Aug. 4.

Docket sheet