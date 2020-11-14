Williamsport, Pa. – A Williamsport man is accused of showing a pornographic video to a 16-year-old girl, city police reported.

Westley E. Swank, 30, of Market Street, recently was charged with dissemination of sexual materials to a minor and unlawful contact with a minor, both felonies.

Swank allegedly furnished two mixed alcoholic drinks and a full glass of whiskey to the girl on the evening of Sept. 5, Agent Brittany Alexander wrote in a criminal complaint.

"[The minor] explained to...Swank that she had never been drunk before and this is when Swank placed his hand on her thigh stating, 'please let me be the one to get you drunk,'" Alexander wrote.

After the minor was intoxicated, "Swank then took his cell phone and pulled up 'lesbian porn,'" according to Alexander.

He allegedly asked the girl sexual questions.

In addition to the felonies listed above, Swank also was charged with one misdemeanor count each of corruption of minors and furnishing alcohol to a minor.

Swank is free on $85,000 unsecured bail set by Magisterial District Judge Aaron S. Biichle on Oct. 21. He was scheduled for a preliminary hearing before Biichle on Nov. 12.

