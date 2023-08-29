Lewisburg, Pa. — Two homeless men were arrested for allegedly stealing an Amazon package off a porch in Lewisburg.

Jordan Alexander Ranallo, 22, and Dylan Thomas Williams, 19, whose address was listed in court documents as Montandon, were charged with misdemeanors of theft for the incident that occurred on Aug. 3.

A passerby caught the men on camera and took a photo of them as they removed a package from the porch of 120 Market Street, according to Patrolman Zachary Mosso of Buffalo Valley Regional Police Department. The victim came to the police station with the photo and reported the theft. The photo showed two men, one with bright red hair wearing a black sweatshirt and blue jeans and the other man wearing a bright red bandana, tan sweatshirt, and tan pants. The man wearing the bandana, later identified as Ranallo, was carrying the stolen package, according to the affidavit.

Ranallo and Williams returned to the 100 block of Market Street later that afternoon, but ran off when a neighbor confronted them. Mosso found Williams a short time later in the area of Wolfe Field. Williams reportedly told police that his fiancee, Ranallo, had taken the package off the porch, according to the affidavit. Williams stated both him and Ranallo were currently homeless and living under the bridge on Market Street. He admitted the men were using items in the package as fuel for their camp fire to keep the mosquitoes away.

Items taken from the package included facial wipes and a pocket travel guide. Williams took Mosso to their campsite where he found the facial wipes and the pocket travel guide shredded. The items, which were worth a total of $35, were not salvageable, Mosso wrote. Ranallo was sleeping at the campsite at the time.

Both men were taken into custody and charges were filed through the office of District Judge Jeffrey A. Rowe. Ranallo and Williams have a preliminary hearing set for Sept. 28 at Rowe's office.

Docket Sheet Ranallo

Docket Sheet Thomas

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.