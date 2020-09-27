Snyder County, Pa. – Leading up to election day, political signs have become targets for theft and mischief, according to state police at Selinsgrove.

State police at Milton said they are investigating a Trump sign being spray painted in Milton.

According to a report on Sept. 26, Donald Joint, 63, of Milton, allegedly spray painted a Trump sign in the yard of David Geise, 73, of Milton.

The report states Joint was charged with criminal mischief under $1,000. The sign was valued at $5.00.

Police are investigating the theft of a Biden/Harris sign that occurred between Sept. 17 and 18 at Meadowview Drive in Snyder County.

A Biden/Harris sign was stolen from a 52-year-old Selinsgrove woman’s front yard and replaced with a Trump/Pence sign, police said.

The unknown actor fled the scene after the incident occurred. State police are asking anyone with information to call 570-374-8145.

In a separate incident at the end of the August, a Trump/Pence sign was stolen from a residence in Loyalsock Township. State police at Montoursville still are investigating.

In July, state police at Selinsgrove said a Trump flag was stolen off the back of a 2008 Dodge Ram 1500.

State Trooper Williams Shreve stated through a report that on the July 17, Hannah Marie Rosenberg removed a "Keep America Great" Trump flag from a truck as it was parked in the Kohl's parking lot located at 405 Marketplace Boulevard, Monroe Township, Snyder County.

Once on the scene, Shreve stated he saw where the flag was removed and suspected it was damaged in the process of being removed. He made contact with a witness and was informed a person driving a blue Ford Fusion Sedan had grabbed the flag and put it in their car before driving away.

The owner of the vehicle was located and relayed the information that Rosenberg was operating the car at the time of the theft. She was located and allegedly admitted to stealing the flag. She described it as "politically motivated" in an affidavit filed in the office of Magisterial District Judge John H. Reed in Selinsgrove.

Rosenberg was charged with criminal mischief, receiving stolen property, and theft from a motor vehicle. The estimated value of the damage was $550.