Muncy, Pa. — Police say a woman stole close to $300 of grocery items at a self-checkout at the Muncy Weis Markets.

Shelby Denea Hoffman, 30, of Muncy, rang up items at the self-checkout on Nov. 16. For each paid item she put in a bag, she put additional unpaid items in, according to Trooper Dylan Houser of state police at Montoursville. Hoffman took $297 of merchandise before staff caught her.

Hoffman told police she had stolen items at the store in the past and had not been caught, but this was the most she had ever tried to steal. She told police she entered the store without money to buy the items, but she was "'greedy' and wanted the items," Houser wrote in the affidavit.

A misdemeanor retail theft charge was filed at the Muncy office of District Magistrate William C. Solomon. A preliminary hearing is set for Dec. 2.

Docket Sheet

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.