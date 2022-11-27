Millmont, Pa. — A female told police she was unable to breathe for approximately 30 seconds after a man strangled her at a Union County home.

State police at Milton say Ronald W. Koonsman, 49, attempted to strangle the woman on Nov. 6 at a home in Lewis Township. Police responded to the call for a domestic disturbance shortly after 8:30 p.m.

Trooper Joseph Yedlosky says Koonsman told them he got into an argument with the accuser and admitted to throwing her onto the bed and grabbing her by the throat.

The accuser told troopers that Koonsman had strangled her on the bed and then threw her on the floor, saying he was going to "end it here," Yedlosky wrote in the affidavit. The accuser said she was not able to breathe when Koonsman strangled her.

Koonsman is charged with felony strangulation, simple assault, and summary harassment. He was arraigned by on-call District Judge Jonathan H. Reed who set bail at $25,000. A preliminary hearing is set for Dec. 13 at the office of District Judge Jeffrey C. Mensch.

Docket Sheet

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.