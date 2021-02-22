Jersey Shore, Pa. – The Tiadaghton Valley Regional Police recently filed a felony charge against a women who they claim tried to illegally acquire a firearm at National Sporting Goods.

In charges filed Feb. 9, Sergeant Brian Fioretti alleges that Sheila A. Kent, 48, lied on a Firearms Transaction Record around 10:24 a.m. on June 6, 2020.

Fioretti claims Kent falsified her response to number 11, block C on the form: "Have you ever been convicted in any court for a felony, or other crime, for which the judge could imprison you for more than one year, even if you received a shorter sentence including probation?"

Sheila checked "no" but should've checked "yes," Fioretti said.

"Sheila's application was denied for the reason that Sheila was charged on 03/30/2006 for DUI of alcohol, disposition plead guilty and was given 6 months probation," Fioretti said.

Kent was charged with DUI a second time on Nov. 19, 2006, pleaded guilty and was sentenced to two years probation, according to Fioretti.

Kent's two DUIs made her ineligible to purchase a firearm, according to the complaint.

"I asked Sheila if she knew why she was denied the purchase of a firearm...I explained to her that what I found was the 2 DUI's she had back in 2006," Fioretti said.

Kent is charged with one felony count of sale or transfer of firearms, and one misdemeanor count of unsworn falsification to authorities.

Kent was arraigned on Feb. 16 by Magisterial District Judge Jerry C. Lepley, who set her bail at $10,000 unsecured.

Kent is scheduled for a preliminary hearing before Lepley on March 3.

