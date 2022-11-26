Muncy, Pa. — A Muncy woman who was caring for several children was arrested when she threatened the children's mother with a knife.

Muncy Borough Police say Amanda Elizabeth Gains, 35, had been acting erratically when she pulled a knife on the mother at a Lincoln Street home the morning of Nov. 17.

Gains had watched the children that morning and started acting erratic, pacing back and forth and saying things like "the Illuminati is taking over," according to the arrest affidavit.

When the children's mother returned home, Gains approached her in an aggressive manner and asked if she wanted to hit her. Gains then reached into her right pocket and pulled out a pocketknife with blade extended and threatened to stab the woman, according to Patrolman Ernest Delp.

The accuser told police that Gains then walked outside with the knife and stood in the middle of the road until a driver stopped to talk to her. Gains threw the knife, which police later found under a bush.

Police charged Gains with felony aggravated assault, misdemeanors of endangering the welfare of children, simple assault, and disorderly conduct. Gains awaits a preliminary hearing at the Muncy office of District Judge William C. Solomon.

Docket Sheet

