Williamsport, Pa. — As Williamsport Police officers responded to a call on the night of Sept. 23 at approximately 8:30 p.m., a group of protesters yelled at them, according to a criminal complaint filed Oct. 5.

Corporal Jordan Stoltzfus stated he attempted to get into his vehicle as protesters followed him. He said a young female ran directly behind the vehicle to block it from leaving the parking lot.

Stoltzfus stated he identified a woman at the scene as Rebecca C. Neidig, who screamed, “My daughter is behind you don’t back up!”

Stoltzfus stated he rolled his window down and told Neidig to step back and tell her daughter to move.

Video Link: Video of the protest at City Hall in Williamsport

According to the report, as Stoltzfus backed up Neidig allegedly kicked the right front side of the driver’s side tire. Stoltzfus stated he later observed damage that was estimated to be $300 by Wood Garage.

Neidig was charged with second-degree misdemeanor obstruction, third-degree misdemeanor disorderly conduct, and criminal mischief. She is awaiting a preliminary hearing with the Honorable Judge Aaron S. Biichle scheduled for 4 p.m. Nov. 19.