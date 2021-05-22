Bloomsburg, Pa. – On May 15 Officers from the Scott Township Police Department said they observed a black vehicle with dark window tint and a busted head light cross a double line twice.

Officer Evan Lingousky said he initiated a traffic stop and pulled the vehicle over on Shaffer Road in Bloomsburg.

As authorities spoke with the occupants, one seated in the back, identified as Kyle Renner, 31, of Unityville said he did not have an ID.

Officers said the occupants were asked to step outside of the vehicle. According to the report, two of the vehicle’s occupants gave consent to search the car.

Authorities said they discovered a backpack with one blue glass pipe with suspected marijuana residue, one clear plastic sandwich bag containing 6.8 grams of suspected marijuana, one plastic bag containing 1.45 grams of suspected marijuana, one white container containing .08 grams of suspected marijuana, one clear glass pipe with suspected methamphetamine residue, one clear plastic bag containing 11 grams of suspected methamphetamine, one “Jack Links Original Jerky Chew” plastic container with 1.43 grams of suspected methamphetamine, 22 white capsule pills labeled “IG-321 100mg” in a plastic container, a pink and orange bag containing $345 in cash, and a Huggies baby wipe container with 165 empty glassine baggies and 21 empty plastic baggies.

Authorities said Renner admitted to owning the backpack.

Renner was charged with felony manufacture, delivery, or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver and three misdemeanors that ranged from intentional possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, and use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Court records show Renner is currently being held at the Columbia County Prison in lieu of $25,000 monetary bail. Renner is scheduled to meet with Judge Russell Lawton on May 26 for a preliminary hearing.