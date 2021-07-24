Williamsport, Pa. — A man with an active retail theft case against him was charged with misdemeanor theft, after employees at a McDonalds identified him on surveillance footage allegedly stealing a wallet.

Trooper Patrick Kineston of the Montoursville State Police responded to the report of a theft at the McDonalds on the Golden Strip in Loyalsock Township.

Lamar Tyrone Frederick, 47, of Huntingdon, was charged with two misdemeanors after authorities viewed the video and identified him. Records show he was charged with theft by unlawful taking and receiving of stolen property.

According to court records, Frederick also has an active case pending for felony retail theft.