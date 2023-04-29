Theft_generic_2023
Canva

Watsontown, Pa. — A male suspect broke into an agricultural store in Northumberland County and removed cash from the registers, state police said. 

The burglary occurred shortly after 1 a.m. April 18 at Rovendale Ag & Barn Equipment at 1300 Susquehanna Trail, Delaware Township. Trooper Phillips said the suspect turned the power off prior to entering the business. He took $200 from the registers and then fled northeast toward Susquehanna Trail. 

Police say they were able to retrieve video surveillance of the man inside the store. The suspect was wearing dark clothing with his hoodie up. He is believed to be between 5'10" to 6' tall and slender. 

Anyone with information may contact PSP Milton at 570 524-2662. 

Keep your news local

Access to independent, local news is important, do you agree?

We work hard to deliver timely, relevant news, for free. 100% of your contribution to NorthcentralPa.com goes directly to helping us cover news and events in the region.

Thank you for saying that local news matters!

Tags

This story was compiled by an NCPA staff reporter from submitted news. To see a list of our editorial staff please visit our staff directory.