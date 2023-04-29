Watsontown, Pa. — A male suspect broke into an agricultural store in Northumberland County and removed cash from the registers, state police said.

The burglary occurred shortly after 1 a.m. April 18 at Rovendale Ag & Barn Equipment at 1300 Susquehanna Trail, Delaware Township. Trooper Phillips said the suspect turned the power off prior to entering the business. He took $200 from the registers and then fled northeast toward Susquehanna Trail.

Police say they were able to retrieve video surveillance of the man inside the store. The suspect was wearing dark clothing with his hoodie up. He is believed to be between 5'10" to 6' tall and slender.

Anyone with information may contact PSP Milton at 570 524-2662.

