Tioga, Pa. – Police have still not located the shooter responsible for the death last weekend of a 20-year-old man outside of an adult entertainment club in Tioga Township, Tioga County.

Jahrell Q. Jenkins, 20, of Elmira, N.Y., was shot outside of Fred’s Woodshed on Route 287 shortly before 3 a.m. Sunday, May 31. The incident occurred following an altercation inside the club, in which all patrons were removed. As patrons were leaving the club, another altercation occurred in the parking lot, according to Crimewatch.

An unknown suspect then fired three rounds from an unknown weapon. One of those rounds hit Jenkins in the right shoulder area.

Jenkins had come to the club with two other friends from Elmira to celebrate his birthday, which was earlier in the week, according to a report from The Williamsport Sun-Gazette.

Jenkins was transported to Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Hospital in Wellsboro where he was pronounced deceased.

Anyone with information is asked to contact PSP Mansfield at 570 662-2151.