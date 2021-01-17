Jersey Shore, Pa. – Glass shattered at the Tiadaghton Valley Regional Police Department yesterday after an Avis man broke out the station's front windows.

Tiadaghton Valley Regional Police Corporal Shawn Hummer said there was no clear motive or reason for the man's behavior.

"There was an incident yesterday where a male came to the police station and smashed out windows at the front of the building," Hummer said. "No officers were injured."

Aaron Hall, 40, was taken into custody at the scene and is incarcerated at the Lycoming County Prison in lieu of $85,000 monetary bail set by Magisterial District Judge Aaron S. Biichle.

Hall is being held on one felony count of aggravated assault; misdemeanor counts of resisting arrest, institutional vandalism, reckless endangerment, and disorderly conduct; and a summary count of criminal mischief.