Greenwood Twp., Pa. -- A 41-year-old woman from Muncy Valley reported an incident of road rage to Pennsylvania State Police - Bloomsburg on Feb. 26 around 4:50 p.m.

The woman was driving a 2021 Hyundai Kona along the 3000 block of State Route 42, north of the State Route 442 split, when she said a white male in his 70s or 80s, driving a gold colored Nissan SUV, engaged in "a road rage type incident."

Police are asking anyone with information to contact PSP Bloomsburg at 570-387-4261.