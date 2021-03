Westfield, Pa. – State police are looking for a suspect who stole $1,100 of parts from an automotive garage in Tioga County.

According to Pennsylvania State Police at Mansfield, an unknown suspect(s) took a NAPA battery charger and various air tools from Burrous Auto Services on E. Main Street in Westfield Township. The theft occurred between 7 p.m. March 13 and 10:25 a.m. March 14.

Anyone with information is asked to contact PSP Mansfield at (570) 662-2151.