Cooper Township, Pa. -- State police are seeking information on a suspicious man who approached a child near a school bus stop Tuesday in Montour County.

According to Pennsylvania State Police at Milton, the man was sitting in a silver compact sedan vehicle shortly around 4 p.m. at Tower Drive and Bloom Road in Cooper Township.

A school bus in the area dropped a child off and the man then repeatedly asked the child if they needed a ride home.

The unidentified man is described as being approximately in his mid to late 50s, heavy set, with a bald head and ginger/gray speckle mustache, facial/neck discoloration scarring, and he wore thick framed square glasses, according to state police.

The child was not harmed during the incident.

Anyone with information on similar incidents or have any information to supply with helping identify the suspicious person involved in this encounter may contact PSP Milton at (570) 524-2662 and reference incident number PA21-1432214.