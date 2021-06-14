Milton, Pa. – Police are looking for a missing 13-year-old girl from Milton who has not been seen since June 7, as well as her brother of Sunbury.

Meya McDowell had been residing in a foster home in Milton through a placement with Northumberland County Children and Youth, according to a release from Milton Police Department.

Meya’s brother Manny is also missing from a separate foster home in Sunbury. He has been missing for more than two weeks according to Children and Youth who is also the custodial agency for Manny, police said.

Police said Meya took a few bags of clothing with her when she left. The investigation has produced leads suggesting the children may be in the process of relocating to Hinesville, Georgia, possibly with the assistance of unidentified adult persons.

Meya is described as a young black female with brown hair, brown eyes, 5’4” and weighs 180 pounds.

A description for Manny has not been released by Sunbury Police Department.

Anyone with information on Meya is asked to call Milton Police Department at (570) 742-8757. Sgt. Todd Ulrich is the lead investigator for this case.

Anyone with information on her brother may contact Sunbury Police Department at (570) 286-4584.