Phantom the horse missing in Snyder County _ 2022

Police are looking for a 9-year-old Connemara horse named Phantom, who reportedly was stolen last week from their owner's property in Snyder County. 

 Photo provided by PSP

Port Trevorton, Pa. — State police at Selinsgrove are looking for a horse who was stolen from their owner's property in Snyder County. 

Police say the owner last saw the horse, named Phantom, the evening of July 30 on their property at Red Hill Road in Union Township. 

Phantom is 9-year-old Connemara breed horse which is dark brown in color and is wearing a purple halter. 

Anyone with information may contact PSP Selinsgrove at (570) 374-8145. 

This story was compiled by an NCPA staff reporter from submitted news. To see a list of our editorial staff please visit our staff directory.