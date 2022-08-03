Port Trevorton, Pa. — State police at Selinsgrove are looking for a horse who was stolen from their owner's property in Snyder County.

Police say the owner last saw the horse, named Phantom, the evening of July 30 on their property at Red Hill Road in Union Township.

Phantom is 9-year-old Connemara breed horse which is dark brown in color and is wearing a purple halter.

Anyone with information may contact PSP Selinsgrove at (570) 374-8145.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.