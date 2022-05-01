McEwensville, Pa. – State police at Milton are trying to crack the case of a missing laptop from a library in Northumberland County.

Police say the McEwensville Library contacted them recently about an HP laptop that had been missing since December 2021. Though the laptop had been missing, it was pinging within .5 to one mile radius of the library.

It is unknown at this point if the laptop is stolen or misplaced. Police are asking anyone with information to contact them at 570-524-2662.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.