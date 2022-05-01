THEFT

McEwensville, Pa. – State police at Milton are trying to crack the case of a missing laptop from a library in Northumberland County.

Police say the McEwensville Library contacted them recently about an HP laptop that had been missing since December 2021. Though the laptop had been missing, it was pinging within .5 to one mile radius of the library.

It is unknown at this point if the laptop is stolen or misplaced. Police are asking anyone with information to contact them at 570-524-2662.

This story was compiled by an NCPA staff reporter from submitted news. To see a list of our editorial staff please visit our staff directory.