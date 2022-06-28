state police cruiser generic with NCPA logo bottom right_ 2022
NCPA archives

Richfield, Pa. — Police say someone may have shot at a vehicle as it was traveling on Route 35 in Snyder County. 

According to state police at Selinsgrove, the driver discovered that a small round object had struck their Toyota Yaris while they were traveling east on Route 35 between 9:30 and 10:30 p.m. June 24. Police believe the vehicle may have been struck by a BB or pellet gun. 

Anyone with information may contact PSP Selinsgrove at (570) 374-8145.

