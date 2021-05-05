Montoursville, Pa. – A victim was scammed out of $200 by a person who texted them and pretended to be their pastor, according to state police.

Pennsylvania State Police at Montoursville said the victim was contacted on April 16 via text message by an individual impersonating their pastor. The individual asked for Amazon gift cards. The victim then provided $200 of gift cards to the individual.

The victim later discovered that the individual who texted was not their pastor and realized the incident was fraudulent.

The incident is pending further investigation, state police said.