Arson charges 2020.jpg

McClure, Pa. — Police say a minor in Snyder County intentionally set a barn on fire that caused $10,000 of damage. 

A call went out shortly before 10:30 p.m. Aug. 2 for a barn fire at 1021 Fairview Road in West Beaver Township. Bennerville Fire Company was dispatched to the scene. 

State police at Selinsgrove say they investigated and found a 14-year-old minor had set the fire. No injuries were reported.

A written allegation has been filed at the Snyder County Courthouse, police say. 

Keep your news local

Access to independent, local news is important, do you agree?

We work hard to deliver timely, relevant news, for free. 100% of your contribution to NorthcentralPa.com goes directly to helping us cover news and events in the region.

Thank you for saying that local news matters!

This story was compiled by an NCPA staff reporter from submitted news. To see a list of our editorial staff please visit our staff directory.