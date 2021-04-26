Sayre, Pa. – A man allegedly wishing to make “Megan’s Law go away” was caught with methamphetamine and marijuana at Bubbles Laundry in Sayre on March 13, according to officers.

Steven Kenneth Stack, 40, of Athens, was charged with felony manufacture, delivery, or possession with intent after police discovered .41 grams of crystal methamphetamine and 16.40 grams of marijuana inside a backpack.

As officers made contact with Stack, they discovered he had an active warrant out for his arrest from the Bradford County Sheriff’s Office.

Stack is currently being held at the Bradford County Prison in lieu of $75,000 monetary bail as he awaits a preliminary hearing scheduled for April 27.

Records show Stack pleaded guilty to a summary charge of failure to carry a license in Nov. of 2020. He also pleaded guilty to use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Stack has cases against him for failure to register with PSP and failure to comply with registration of sexual offender requirements. Both are felonies.