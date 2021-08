Shamokin, Pa. —A Shamokin man was charged with third-degree felony retail theft after he failed to pay for several items in his cart.

David John Slaby, 30, of Kulpmont rang up comic books, but failed to scan coconut water and a jar that was identified in the report. According to officers, Slaby said he was unaware of the items in his cart.

Officers said Slaby attempted to leave with approximately $47.52 worth of merchandise.

