Millmont, Pa. – A man’s home in Union County was sparkling Tuesday, but it wasn’t sparkling clean. A 17-year-old girl had entered the residence and put glitter in multiple places, according to Pennsylvania State Police at Milton.
The incident occurred at 6:30 p.m. Feb. 2 at a residence at the 13300 block of Old Turnpike Road in Lewis Township. State police listed the incident as burglary residential no force on a public information release.
Police said damage to the residence is estimated at $145.