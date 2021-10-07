Williamsport, Pa. —Officers with the Williamsport Bureau of Police said they responded to three calls for a found child through the dates of Sept. 28 to Oct. 4.

The final response resulted in second-degree felony endangering the welfare of a child for Lashonda Myers, 40, of Williamsport, who officers said had to be woken up after the child was discovered at a neighbor’s residence.

According to Officer Zachary Geary’s affidavit of probable cause, officers responded to a call for a found child on Sept. 30 at approximately 3:25 a.m.

In that incident, officers said Myers stated she was in the bathroom when the child left the home. Geary said Myers was given a warning and the child was returned.

On Oct. 4, officers responded to calls at the residence located near the 900 block of First Street in Williamsport twice through the day.

According to the report, the first incident, which took place at 3 a.m., officers said the discovered Myers sleeping after entering the residence through an open door.

“Officer Saylor had to enter the residence through an unsecure rear door and shake Myers in order to wake her,” Geary wrote.

The third incident took place in the afternoon of Oct. 4 when a neighbor called to report the child being in her home.

Myers allegedly told officers the child could unlock and open the door.

“Myers took no precautions to stop this from happening with added security measures,” Geary wrote in the affidavit.

Myers was released on $10,000 unsecured bail on Oct. 4. A preliminary hearing with Judge Christian Frey is scheduled for Myers on Oct. 12.

