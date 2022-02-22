Catalytic converter thefts continue to be an issue throughout the region, as PSP Milton received recent reports of catalytic converter thefts on Old Route 15 in White Deer Township, Union County.

On Feb. 8, police received a report that a suspect stole nine catalytic converters from Rabbit Transit vans parked at a lot on Old Route 15.

The same day, Flowers Baking Company reported that two male suspects wearing ski masks were seen attempting to take a catalytic converter from a company vehicle parked on Old Route 15. A worker confronted the suspects, who fled in a beige Suburban vehicle.

Thieves steal catalytic converters to sell the metals, which have risen in cost. The catalytic converts, which help reduce emissions on vehicles, are located between the muffler and engine.

According to the National Insurance Crime Bureau, there has been more than a tenfold increase in catalytic converter thefts in the last three years. In 2020 year alone, more than 14,000 were stolen from cars and trucks.

Experts say a disruption in the supply chain has dramatically increased the price of metals used in these automotive parts.

Anyone with information may contact PSP Milton at (570) 524-2662.

Carrie Pauling contributed to this report.