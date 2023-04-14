Theft_generic_2023
Canva

Selinsgrove, Pa.  — State police at Selinsgrove say they are investigating a rash of thefts of items from vehicles on Greenbrier Avenue in Monroe Township. 

The unknown suspects stole a total of $386 from five different unlocked vehicles during the overnight hours on March 27. 

Trooper Shreve is investigating. Anyone with information may contact PSP Selinsgrove at 570 374-8145.

