Selinsgrove, Pa. — State police at Selinsgrove say they are investigating a rash of thefts of items from vehicles on Greenbrier Avenue in Monroe Township.

The unknown suspects stole a total of $386 from five different unlocked vehicles during the overnight hours on March 27.

Trooper Shreve is investigating. Anyone with information may contact PSP Selinsgrove at 570 374-8145.

