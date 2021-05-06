Ward Township, Pa. – State police have released details about a home invasion in Ward Township, Tioga County.

According to Pennsylvania State Police at Mansfield, four men allegedly entered a residence on Sunset Lane on April 11 and physically assaulted four male victims ranging in age from 18 to 19.

The suspects also caused damage to the residence, stole various items of worth and held the victims against their will for approximately two hours, police allege.

The following suspects were arrested as a result: Logan Adams, 21, of Blossburg, Matthew Dillin, 28, of Mainesburg, Justin Auwarter, 28, of Mansfield, and Nicholas Wivell, 33, of Covington.

All four suspects were charged with felony burglary and robbery charges, misdemeanor false imprisonment, simple assault, and related charges.

Adams, Dillin, Auwarter and Wivell were remanded to Tioga County Prison in lieu of $75,000 monetary bail. Wivell, Dillin and Adams posted bail.