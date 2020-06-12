Turbot Township, Pa. – Police have released more information regarding a murder suicide at a Turbot Township home on Wednesday.

Pennsylvania State Police at Milton said Brenda Hurst, 58, reportedly shot a 14-year-old boy at the home at 610 Phillips Road in Northumberland County. Police determined that Hurst then turned the gun on herself and died of a self-inflicted gun shot wound, according to the public information release report.

Police were called to the scene shortly after 1 p.m. Wednesday and found Hurst and the boy deceased.