Muncy, Pa. – Pennsylvania State Police at Montoursville released the name of the male shooter who shot and injured a female Saturday night in Muncy Township before turning the gun on himself.

Devin Joseph Brelsford, 34, was pronounced dead at the scene after several minutes of EMS' lifesaving attempts, police said. Brelsford died during a domestic incident at a campfire gathering at a residence on Auchmuty Road, according to state police.

The 34-year-old female victim underwent surgery for gunshot wounds and is currently recovering, according to a press release written by Trooper Matthew Miller. The victim was not named in the report.

Miller said the female victim had been at the campfire gathering when Brelsford showed up at 11:15 p.m. and initiated an argument with her regarding personal matters. According to the victim and several witnesses, Brelsford was intoxicated, slurred his words and was stumbling when he arrived.

After several minutes of arguing at the campfire, the victim asked Brelsford to leave the property. When no one responded, the victim decided to walk Brelsford to his vehicle which was located approximately 50 feet from the campfire. He continued to argue with her at the driver's side door regarding personal matters, Miller said.

After approximately 10 minutes, Brelsford opened the driver's side door and sat in the front seat with his feet out of the vehicle. He reportedly asked the victim to come closer to him. Police said that when the victim was within a few feet of him, Brelsford pulled a handgun from behind his back and cocked it. Immediately after cocking the handgun, Brelsford shot multiple rounds into the victim's thoracic/abdominal region, according to Miller.

Several witnesses from the campfire rushed to provide aid to both the victim and Brelsford after they heard the gunshots and screaming. The victim was rushed into the residence where she was treated by friends and family, some of which were paramedics, according to the release.

State troopers were on the scene within minutes and initiated first aid to the victim. The victim was transported to UPMC Williamsport where she was treated and operated on, according to Miller.

Help is available!

If you are having thoughts of suicide or experiencing abuse, help is available.

Wise Options

The Wise Options program through YWCA Northcentral PA provides support and services to victims and survivors of domestic abuse. 1-800-326-8483

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline 1-800-273-TALK (8255)