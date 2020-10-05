Williamsport, Pa. -- Monday morning at 12:03 a.m., police were called to the scene of a reported shooting. Williamsport Bureau of Police were dispatched to 667 Campbell St.

An 18-year-old victim, Semaj Mozee, was found to be suffering from a gunshot wound. Mozee was transported to UPMC Emergency Department, where he was later pronounced deceased, according to a Bureau news release.

A Criminal Investigation Unit (CIU) is currently investigating, with Agent Aaron LeVan as lead investigator. Anyone with information is asked to contact the CIU at (570) 327-7548.