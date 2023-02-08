Selinsgrove, Pa. — State police at Selinsgrove will be conducting DUI checkpoints and roving patrols during Mardi Gras weekend.

Mardi Gras weekend this year starts Friday, Feb. 17. State police say the checkpoints will be targeting areas where there have been a high number of previous DUI arrests and crashes.

Police do not release the locations of the checkpoints ahead of time.

Troopers also remind the public of the "Duty of Driver in Emergency Response Areas" law. This law requires drivers to move over to an open lane and reduce their speed when they see police or emergency vehicles stopped with their emergency lights on.

