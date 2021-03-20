Muncy, Pa. – A police officer in Lycoming County initially accused of attempting to rape a disabled woman completed probation for disorderly conduct and now is patrolling Muncy Borough.

Laurence C. Wilcox Jr., 71, was charged in 2019 by state police with one felony count each of attempted rape forcible compulsion and aggravated indecent assault. He was on duty with the Montgomery Borough Police at the time, Trooper Daniel Switzer said in the initial charges.

Those charges were dismissed by Magisterial District Judge Christian D. Frey in 2019. Frey did not respond when asked through his criminal clerk why he dismissed Wilcox's charges.

A female described as having the mental capacity of a 14- or 15-year-old alleged to Switzer that Wilcox attempted to vaginally penetrate her with his finger while on duty on July 5, 2018.

The female told Switzer that Wilcox picked her up from the American Legion in Montgomery in police uniform and in a police car and took her back to her house.

"She related that she kept trying to pull his hand away and was telling him no...She related that it hurt, and it wasn't a good feeling...She related that he then got dressed, put on his gun belt and left," Switzer wrote.

Wilcox pleaded guilty to one third-degree misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct on Jan. 14, 2020, and was sentenced to a six-month probation term with administrative release after three months.

Maintaining employment was a condition of Wilcox's now-completed supervision.

Montgomery Borough Police suspended Wilcox at the time of his 2019 arrest but Wilcox has been continuously employed with the Muncy Borough Police Department at a pay rate of $20.50 since 1999, municipal documents show.

