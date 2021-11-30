Bloomsburg, Pa. — According to a report from Scott Township Police, a teller working at a bank immediately knew a check had been manipulated when observed.

Through an investigation, it was discovered the check was originally made out to a local business and mailed. According to patrolman Vincent Taggart, the original check was written for $31.40. The check the woman attempted to cash was for $925.55.

Christina Ann Shulde, 53, of Wyoming was charged with second-degree felony forgery and third-degree access to a device altered along with first-degree misdemeanor receiving stolen property after authorities identified her through surveillance video taken at the bank.

Taggart said the owner of the checking account was contacted, which led to the discovery of the check’s original intended location. According to the report, the check was mailed from an outside mailbox.

Shulde is scheduled to appear before Judge Russell Lawton in Columbia County Court for a preliminary hearing on Dec. 8. Court summaries show Shulde is being held at the Columbia County Prison in lieu of $5,000 monetary bail.

