Muncy, Pa. – Pennsylvania State Police are investigating an identity theft incident. At 3 p.m. on Dec. 10, 2021, a male suspect opened a credit card account in the victim’s name at Ulta Beauty in Muncy Township, Lycoming County.

The suspect purchased approximately $1,110 in merchandise and gift cards.

Anyone with information on the identity of the suspect is asked to anonymously contact the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1 (800) 4PA-TIPS (8477) or online at https://www.p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=107

All callers to Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers remain anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest, the solving of a crime/cold case or the location of a wanted person/fugitive or missing person.

All information is accurate as of Release Date and is subject to change or be updated.

Media release #3426.

Source: Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers



