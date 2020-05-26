Reportedly spurred by mushroom-induced hallucinations, a 19-year-old Williamsport man allegedly forced his way into a home on Scott Street, Williamsport Bureau of Police reported.

Around 10 p.m. on May 19, police were dispatched to a home on the 14000 block of Scott Street for the report of a black male breaking into a house, Officer Gino Caschera wrote.

"The victim advised that the actor admitted to taking mushrooms," Caschera wrote in a May 19 affidavit.

Caschera said they entered the home through the backdoor and found Trevon Z. Wagner, 19, of Williamsport, sitting on the kitchen floor.

Police took Wagner into custody.

While being escorted to Cashera's patrol vehicle, Wagner allegedly hallucinated that he was being followed by people wanting to do him harm.

"Wagner kept yelling, 'They are going to kill me,' and demanding that we hide him in our patrol car. While in the back of my patrol vehicle, Wagner continuously hallucinated that people were walking up to the patrol car," Caschera wrote.

The victim reportedly told police that Wagner banged on his door. Wagner allegedly forced his way into the residence when the victim answered the door.

"While in the residence Wagner stated to the victim that he took 'shrooms' and is now being chased by a gang," Caschera said.

Wagner was charged with one count of second degree felony criminal trespass, one count of summary disorderly conduct, and one count of summary public drunkenness.

He was incarcerated at the Lycoming County Prison on May 19, unable to post the $35,000 straight bail set by Lycoming County Magisterial District Judge Jon E. Kemp.

Wagner was scheduled for a preliminary hearing before District Judge Christian D. Frey on May 26.

