Mifflinburg, Pa. — A Union County man is facing charges for allegedly pushing a state trooper who was trying to arrest him.

State police at Milton were called April 1 to a business on Ridge Road in Buffalo Township after a man created a disturbance and was asked to leave. The employee at the business told police that the man, later identified as Ilya M. Mironenko, 38, of New Berlin, had been acting erratically and taking an aggressive stance, according to Trooper Patrick Kineston.

Police found Mironenko a short time later at Buffalo Valley Produce Auction. Mironenko admitted being at the Ridge Road business that day. Mironenko produced his photo ID when asked, and it was determined there were active warrants out for him. When police told him they were taking him into custody, Mironenko started to resist and postured aggressively.

Mironenko refused to put his hands behind his back and pushed Kineston. Additional PSP units were called to the scene to assist in taking Mironenko into custody, who continued to resist, according to Kineston.

Misdemeanor charges of resisting arrest and disorderly conduct were filed at the office of District Judge Jeffrey L. Mensch.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for May 31.

